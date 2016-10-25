BRIEF-Superior Industries appoints Ellen Richstone to board of directors

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Superior Industries International Inc
* Superior Industries announces proxy access amendment to bylaws and appointment of Ellen Richstone to its board of directors
* Proxy access will be available in connection with 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.