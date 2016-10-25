版本:
BRIEF-Superior Industries appoints Ellen Richstone to board of directors

Oct 25 Superior Industries International Inc

* Superior Industries announces proxy access amendment to bylaws and appointment of Ellen Richstone to its board of directors

* Proxy access will be available in connection with 2017 annual meeting of stockholders Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

