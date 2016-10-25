BRIEF-Rocky Brands posts Q3 earnings 6 cents/share

Oct 25 Rocky Brands Inc

* Rocky Brands Inc announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.06

* Q3 sales rose 4.6 percent to $73.2 million

* Reduction in U.S. work force which will translate into approximately $3.6 million of annualized expense savings

* Rocky Brands - retail environment for core product lines continues to face headwinds including weak store traffic and increased promotional activity Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: