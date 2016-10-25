版本:
BRIEF-Radisys says Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

Oct 26 Radisys Corp :

* Radisys reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 gaap loss per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue $55.4 million versus i/b/e/s view $49.9 million

* Sees q4 2016 non-gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.06

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $40 million to $44 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.04 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees q4 2016 gaap loss per share $0.06 to $0.10

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $49.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

