公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-RingCentral posts Q3 adj. earnings per share $0.03

Oct 25 RingCentral Inc

* RingCentral announces third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.11

* Q3 revenue $96.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $96.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.01 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

