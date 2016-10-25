版本:
BRIEF-Zix Corp reports Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

Oct 25 Zix Corp

* Zixcorp reports third quarter and nine month 2016 financial results

* Q3 non-gaap earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 gaap earnings per share $0.03

* Sees q4 2016 revenue $15.5 million to $15.6 million

* Q3 revenue $15.3 million versus i/b/e/s view $15.1 million

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.06

* Sees fy 2016 adjusted earnings per share $0.25

* Raises fy 2016 gaap earnings per share view to $0.05 to $0.09

* Sees q4 2016 gaap earnings per share $0.02 to $0.03

* Sees fy 2016 revenue up 10 percent

* Sees fy 2016 revenue $60.1 million to $60.2 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.06 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Fy2016 earnings per share view $0.24, revenue view $59.9 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.06, revenue view $15.6 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

