BRIEF-Retail Opportunity Investments Q3 FFO per share $0.26

Oct 25 Retail Opportunity Investments Corp :

* Retail opportunity investments corp. Reports strong third quarter results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.26

* Sees fy 2016 FFO per share $1.05 to $1.07

* Retail opportunity investments corp - 4.0% increase in same-center cash net operating income in quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

