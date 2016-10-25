版本:
BRIEF-First northwest bancorp reports Q1 earnings per share $0.06

Oct 25 First Northwest Bancorp

* First northwest bancorp reports results of operations for the first fiscal quarter of 2017

* Q1 earnings per share $0.06

* First northwest bancorp - board approved repurchase of up to 1.3 million shares of common stock which expect to begin in q2 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

