BRIEF-Cincinnati Financial Q3 earnings per share $1.08

Oct 25 Cincinnati Financial Corp :

* Cincinnati financial reports third-quarter 2016 results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.08

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.86

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.78 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cincinnati financial corp - $43.24 book value per share at september 30, 2016, up $4.04 or 10 percent since december 31, 2015

* Cincinnati financial corp - qtrly earned premiums $1,191 million versus $1,127 million last year

* Cincinnati financial corp - qtrly total revenues $1,402 million versus $1,278 million

* Q3 revenue view $1.34 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Cincinnati financial corp says $43.24 book value per share at september 30, 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: