2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Aware, Inc. reports Q3 2016 financial results

Oct 25 Aware Inc :

* Aware, Inc. reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.07

* Q3 revenue rose 46 percent to $5.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

