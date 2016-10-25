BRIEF-ResMed announces results for Q1 of fiscal year 2017

Oct 25 ResMed Inc :

* ResMed Inc. announces results for the first quarter of fiscal year 2017

* Q1 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.62

* Q1 GAAP earnings per share $0.54

* Q1 revenue $465.4 million versus I/B/E/S view $474.7 million

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.64 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* ResMed Inc says declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.33 per share