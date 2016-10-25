版本:
BRIEF-Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. reports Q3 earnings

Oct 25 Healthcare Trust of America Inc :

* Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. reports third quarter earnings

* Q3 FFO per share $0.38

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.40

* Q3 FFO per share view $0.40 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

