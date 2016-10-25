版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:47 BJT

BRIEF-Rocket Fuel posts Q3 adj. loss $0.08/shr, appoints Stephen Snyder CFO

Oct 25 Rocket Fuel Inc

* Rocket Fuel reports financial results for third quarter 2016 and announces management changes

* Q3 adjusted non-GAAP loss per share $0.08

* Q3 GAAP loss per share $0.24

* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $57 million to $62 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.15 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly GAAP revenue of $109.7 million, 2 pct below last year's Q3

* Says Stephen Snyder appointed CFO

* Rocket Fuel Inc - Snyder will succeed Rex Jackson

* Q3 revenue view $64.2 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q4 earnings per share view $-0.03, revenue view $73.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐