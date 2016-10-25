BRIEF-Chipotle Mexican Grill qtrly comparable restaurant transactions fell 15.2 pct

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc :
* Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. announces third quarter 2016 results
* Q3 earnings per share $0.27
* Q3 revenue $1.0 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.09 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $1.59 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly comparable restaurant transactions decreased 15.2 pct
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc qtrly food costs were 35.1 pct of revenue, an increase of 210 basis points as compared to Q3 of 2015
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - qtrly restaurant level operating margin was 14.1 pct, a decrease from 28.3 pct
* Chipotle Mexican Grill Inc - for 2017, management is targeting 195 - 210 new restaurant openings
* Sees 2017 comparable restaurant sales increases in high single-digits
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - board has approved investment of up to an additional $100 million, exclusive of commissions, to repurchase shares of common stock
* Chipotle Mexican Grill - for 2016, expects new restaurant openings for full year at or above high end of previously-disclosed range of 220 to 235
* Repurchase authorization is in addition to up to approximately $69.2 million available as of September 30, 2016
* Sees comparable restaurant sales declines in low single-digits for Q4
* Sees earnings per diluted share of $10.00 in 2017
* Qtrly EPS includes $0.29 related to shophouse impairment charge and $0.23 due to deferral of revenue from Chiptopia Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
