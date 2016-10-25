版本:
BRIEF-Sterling Bancorp announces strong Q3 results

Oct 25 Sterling Bancorp :

* Sterling Bancorp announces strong results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2016

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.29 excluding items

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.29

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.28 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly revenue $122.2 million versus $112.2 million

* Q3 revenue view $106.0 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly adjusted revenue $122.4 million, up 10.1 percent Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

