BRIEF-Covanta Holding reports Q3 adj EPS of $0.18

Oct 25 Covanta Holding Corp

* Covanta Holding Corporation reports 2016 third quarter results and reaffirms 2016 full year guidance

* Q3 revenue $421 million versus i/b/e/s view $421.4 million

* Qtrly adjusted eps $0.18

* Qtrly diluted earnings per share $0.42

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.14 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

