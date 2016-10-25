版本:
BRIEF-Wesbanco reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.44

Oct 25 Wesbanco Inc

* Wesbanco announces third quarter 2016 net income

* Q3 earnings per share $0.44

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.57 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly non-gaap earnings per share $0.60

* Qtrly net interest income $62.03 million versus $60.61 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

