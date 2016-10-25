版本:
BRIEF-Torchmark reports Q3 earnings per share $1.25

Oct 25 Torchmark Corp

* Torchmark corporation reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 operating earnings per share $1.15 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share view $1.12 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees fy 2016 operating earnings per share $4.43 to $4.49 from continuing operations

* Q3 earnings per share $1.25

* Sees net operating income from continuing operations of $4.55 to $4.85 for year ending december 31, 2017 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

