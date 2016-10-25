版本:
中国
2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-Gladstone Capital announces common stock offering

Oct 25 Gladstone Capital Corp

* Gladstone Capital Corporation announces common stock offering

* Gladstone Capital -intends to use net proceeds from this offering to repay existing indebtedness, to fund investments Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

