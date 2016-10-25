版本:
BRIEF-Equity Residential reports Q3 FFO per share of $0.77

Oct 25 Equity Residential

* Equity Residential reports third quarter 2016 results

* Q3 adjusted FFO per share $0.78

* Sees q4 2016 adjusted FFO per share $0.77 to $0.81

* Sees q4 2016 FFO per share $0.82 to $0.86

* Q3 FFO per share $0.77

* Equity Residential says normalized ffo for q3 of 2016 was $0.78 per share

* Equity Residential - increased same store revenues 3.4% in q3 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

