BRIEF-Allete promotes Bob Adams to CFO effective March 2017

Oct 25 Allete Inc :

* Bob Adams promoted to Allete chief financial officer effective March 2017

* Allete Inc - Adams will replace current CFO Steve Devinck Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

