2016年 10月 26日

BRIEF-C.H. Robinson Worldwide Q3 earnings per share $0.90

Oct 25 C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc :

* C.H. Robinson reports third quarter results

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.90

* Qtrly total net revenues $558.5 million versus $588.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.96 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

