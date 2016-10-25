BRIEF-CEB Q3 earnings per share $0.23

Oct 25 Ceb Inc

* Q3 earnings per share $0.23

* Q3 revenue $229.8 million versus I/B/E/S view $232.7 million

* Sees FY 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share at least $3.75

* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.91

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.88 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees 2016 revenue of at least $950 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue of at least $963 million

* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue of at least $963 million

* FY2016 earnings per share view $4.02, revenue view $962.8 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S