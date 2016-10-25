版本:
BRIEF-JMP Group Q3 operating earnings per share $0.13

Oct 25 JMP Group Inc

* Q3 operating earnings per share $0.13

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.03

* Q3 revenue $30.7 million

* Q3 net interest income was $3.3 million compared to $5.2 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

