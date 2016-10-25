版本:
BRIEF-C R Bard Q3 earnings per share $1.27

Oct 25 C R Bard Inc :

* C R Bard announces third quarter results

* Q3 earnings per share $1.27

* Sees FY 2016 sales up 8 to 9 percent

* Q3 sales $941.9 million versus i/b/e/s view $931.7 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.55 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Sees FY 2016 adjusted earnings per share $10.23 to $10.28

* FY2016 earnings per share view $10.17, revenue view $3.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

