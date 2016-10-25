版本:
BRIEF-USANA Health Sciences Q3 earnings per share $2.40

Oct 25 USANA Health Sciences Inc :

* USANA Health Sciences reports third quarter financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $2.40

* Q3 sales $254.2 million versus I/B/E/S view $263.4 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.13 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* USANA Health Sciences Inc says revising its consolidated net sales outlook and earnings per share outlook for 2016

* Sees FY 2016 sales $1.0 billion to $1.01 billion

* Sees FY 2016 earnings per share $7.90 to $8.10

* FY2016 earnings per share view $8.10, revenue view $1.03 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

