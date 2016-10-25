版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:21 BJT

BRIEF-CSS Industries Q2 earnings per share $0.77

Oct 25 CSS Industries Inc

* Q2 earnings per share $0.77

* Q2 sales fell 9 percent to $101.3 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐