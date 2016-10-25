BRIEF-NCR Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Ncr Corp
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.87
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.69
* Q3 revenue $1.68 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.63 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.81 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Sees Q4 2016 non-GAAP earnings per share $1.01 to $1.06
* Sees Q4 2016 GAAP earnings per share $0.87 to $0.92
* Sees Q4 2016 revenue $1.729 billion to $1.759 billion
* Sees FY 2016 revenue $6.47 billion to $6.5 billion
* 2016 full year revenue and non-GAAP earnings guidance raised and cash flow guidance reaffirmed
* Sees FY 2016 GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.25 to $2.30 and non-GAAP diluted earnings per share to be $2.97 to $3.02
* FY2016 earnings per share view $2.95, revenue view $6.38 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Q4 earnings per share view $1.04, revenue view $1.68 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.