版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:28 BJT

BRIEF-Transcat Q2 earnings per share $0.24

Oct 25 Transcat Inc

* Says reports 15 percent operating income growth on record revenue in second quarter fiscal 2017

* Q2 earnings per share $0.24

* Q2 revenue rose 17 percent to $34.5 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐