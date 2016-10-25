BRIEF-Chubb Q3 oper earnings per share $2.88

Oct 25 Chubb Ltd :

* Chubb reports strong third quarter net income per share and record operating income per share, both $2.88, up 77.8% and 5.1%, respectively; P&C combined ratio is 86.0%; annualized roe and operating roe are 11.4% and 12.0%, respectively

* Q3 operating earnings per share $2.88

* Q3 earnings per share $2.88

* Q3 earnings per share view $2.58 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Chubb Ltd qtrly P&C combined ratio is 86.0%

* Chubb Ltd qtrly consolidated and P&C net premiums written of $7.6 billion and $7.0 billion, respectively, up 60.8% and 67.0%

* Book value and tangible book value per share increased 2.4% now stand at $103.96

* Chubb ltd - expects to achieve annualized run-rate savings of $800 million by end of 2018, up from prior estimate of $750 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: