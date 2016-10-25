版本:
BRIEF-Diplomat says company's CFO Sean Whelan has resigned

Oct 25 Diplomat Pharmacy Inc

* Says CFO Sean Whelan resigned

* Says Paul Urick has been promoted to Diplomat's president, effective Nov. 1, 2016.

* Board of directors is conducting a nationwide search for a permanent chief financial officer

* Says Robin Johnson will take on an expanded leadership role until a formal replacement has been appointed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

