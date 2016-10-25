版本:
BRIEF-Blackstone Mortgage Q3 GAAP earnings $0.69

Oct 25 Blackstone Mortgage Trust Inc

* Q3 GAAP earnings of $0.69 per share and core earnings of $0.71

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.65 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

