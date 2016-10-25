BRIEF-Juniper Networks reports preliminary Q3 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Juniper Networks Inc
* Juniper Networks reports preliminary third quarter 2016 financial results
* Q3 non-GAAP earnings per share $0.58
* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.45
* Q3 revenue $1.285 billion versus I/B/E/S view $1.25 billion
* Q3 earnings per share view $0.52 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S
* Juniper Networks Inc - Net revenues for Q3 of 2016 were $1,285.3 million, an increase of 3% year-over-year and an increase of 5% sequentially
* Juniper Networks Inc - For quarter ending Dec. 31, 2016 non-GAAP net income per share will range between $0.59 and $0.65 on a diluted basis
* Juniper Networks Inc - Expects revenues will be approximately $1,350 million, plus or minus $30 million for Dec quarter
* Q4 earnings per share view $0.60, revenue view $1.32 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
