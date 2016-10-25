版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:43 BJT

BRIEF-Ecolab sells Swisher restroom cleaning business to enviro-master

Oct 25 Ecolab Inc -

* Ecolab sells Swisher restroom cleaning business to enviro-master

* Financial terms of agreement were not disclosed.

* Continues to operate warewashing, kitchen specialty, laundry and housekeeping cleaning and sanitizing products Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐