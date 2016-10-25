版本:
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:25 BJT

BRIEF-Irhythm Technologies announces closing of IPO

Oct 25 Irhythm Technologies Inc

* Irhythm Technologies announces full exercise of over-allotment option and closing of initial public offering Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

