版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:45 BJT

BRIEF-Trustmark reports Q3 earnings per share of $0.46

Oct 25 Trustmark Corp

* Trustmark corporation announces third quarter 2016 financial results

* Q3 earnings per share $0.46

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.45 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Trustmark corp says board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.23 per share

* Trustmark corp says return on average tangible common equity of 11.16% and a return on average assets of 0.95% for the quarter Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐