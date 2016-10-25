版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:32 BJT

BRIEF-Carriage Services announces record Q3 and nine months 2016 results

Oct 25 Carriage Services Inc

* Carriage Services announces record third quarter and nine months 2016 results and raises rolling four quarter outlook

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q3 GAAP earnings per share $0.33

* Q3 revenue $60.1 million versus I/B/E/S view $60.6 million

* Q3 earnings per share view $0.38 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Raises Q4 2016 adjusted earnings per share view to $1.81 to $1.85

* Sees Q4 revenues $259 - $263 million

* Q4 earnings per share view $0.48, revenue view $64.5 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐