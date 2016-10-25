BRIEF-Unisys announces Q3 2016 financial results

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Unisys Corp
* Unisys announces third-quarter 2016 financial results, reaffirms full-year guidance
* Q3 revenue $683 million versus I/B/E/S view $673.6 million
* During Q3 2016, company continued to execute on its cost-reduction program, largely related to headcount reductions
* Qtrly loss per share $0.56
* Unisys Corp qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.41
* Cost-Reduction program anticipated to result in $30 million of incremental annualized cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.