版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:34 BJT

BRIEF-Unisys announces Q3 2016 financial results

Oct 25 Unisys Corp

* Unisys announces third-quarter 2016 financial results, reaffirms full-year guidance

* Q3 revenue $683 million versus I/B/E/S view $673.6 million

* During Q3 2016, company continued to execute on its cost-reduction program, largely related to headcount reductions

* Qtrly loss per share $0.56

* Unisys Corp qtrly non-GAAP diluted earnings per share $0.41

* Cost-Reduction program anticipated to result in $30 million of incremental annualized cost savings Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐