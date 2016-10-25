版本:
BRIEF-Ethan Allen Q1 earnings per share $0.41

Oct 25 Ethan Allen Interiors Inc -

* Ethan allen reports fiscal 2017 first quarter results

* Q1 sales $193.3 million versus I/B/E/S view $193.9 million

* Q1 adjusted earnings per share $0.43

* Q1 earnings per share $0.41

* Q1 earnings per share view $0.47 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Qtrly retail total written orders increased 8.1% and comparable written orders increased 8.0%

* Qtrly retail total written orders increased 8.1% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

