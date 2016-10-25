版本:
BRIEF-Saic awarded $1.4 bln contract by Defense Logistics Agency

Oct 25 Science Applications International Corp

* Saic awarded $1.4 billion contract by Defense Logistics Agency

* Science Applications International - To supply chemicals, packaged petroleum, oils, lubricants for U.S. Military branches, Federal Civilian Agencies Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

