版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 04:41 BJT

BRIEF-Ocean Shore Holding Q3 earnings per share $0.27

Oct 25 Ocean Shore Holding Co -

* Ocean Shore Holding Co. reports 3rd quarter earnings

* Q3 earnings per share $0.27

* Net interest income increased $170,000, or 2.4%, to $7.3 million for Q3 of 2016 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐