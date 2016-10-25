版本:
BRIEF-First Bank Q3 2016 net income of $1.8 million

Oct 25 First Bank

* First Bank third quarter 2016 net income of $1.8 million, up 148.8% from 2015

* Q3 earnings per share $0.16

* First Bank - Net interest income for Q3 2016 was $7.5 million, an increase of $1.6 million, or 27.7% Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

