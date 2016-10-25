版本:
BRIEF-Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy VP of Finance

Oct 25 Alliant Energy Corp :

* Alliant Energy names Barbara Tormaschy Vice President of Finance Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

