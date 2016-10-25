版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三

BRIEF-OncoGenex announces positive survival results from apatorsen Phase 2 trial in metatstatic bladder cancer

Oct 25 Oncogenex Pharmaceuticals Inc :

* OncoGenex announces positive survival results from apatorsen Phase 2 Borealis-2 trial in metastatic bladder cancer

* OncoGenex -safety results in patients treated with apatorsen and docetaxel were similar to those observed in patients treated with docetaxel alone Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))

