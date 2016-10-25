BRIEF-D+H announces Q3 2016 earnings

Oct 25 DH Corp :

* D+H announces third quarter 2016 earnings

* Q3 earnings per share C$0.16

* Q3 revenue C$417.7 million versus I/B/E/S view C$429.5 million

* Q3 earnings per share view C$0.60 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Q3 adjusted earnings per share C$0.49

* Sees 2016 revenue growth, as reported, in range of 10 pct to 12 pct

* DH Corp says has suspended its dividend reinvestment plan effective October 25, 2016

* Sees 2016 adjusted revenue growth on a proforma constant currency basis of 0 pct to 2 pct

* Sees 2016 adjusted EBITDA decline of between 7 pct to 3 pct, with adjusted EBITDA margins in range of 27 pct to 28 pct

* FY2016 revenue view C$1.71 billion -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))