BRIEF-Ballard closes Landmark joint venture deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China

Oct 25 Ballard Power Systems Inc

* Ballard closes Landmark joint venture deal for local production of fuel cell stacks in China

* Ballard Power Systems Inc - As of closing, Ballard received initial payments totaling $10.9 million Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

