BRIEF-Range Resources Q3 loss per share $0.23 including items

* Q3 loss per share $0.23 including items

* Sees Q3 2016 non-GAAP loss per share $0.06

* Q3 earnings per share view $-0.16 -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S

* Says Q3 production averaged a record 1,508 net MMCFE per day

* GAAP revenues for Q3 2016 totaled $413 million (a 14 percent decrease compared to Q3 2015)

* Says non-GAAP revenues for q3 2016 totaled $402 million (a 3 percent decrease compared to Q3 2015)

* Expects to announce details for 2017 capital plan in February, following approval by company's board of directors

* Production for Q4 of 2016 is expected to be about 1,850 MMCFE per day with 31 percent to 33 percent liquids

* Is on target with its previously announced $495 million capital budget for 2016

* Q3 revenue view $355.7 million -- Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S