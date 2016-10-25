版本:
BRIEF-Harvest Natural Resources announces reverse stock split

Oct 25 Harvest Natural Resources Inc

* Harvest Natural Resources announces reverse stock split

* Harvest Natural Resources Inc - Announced a one-for-four (1:4) reverse split of its issued and outstanding common stock Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

