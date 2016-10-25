版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:32 BJT

BRIEF-Takata Corp says Paul O'Brien as Vice President of Ethics and Compliance

Oct 25 Takata Corp :

* Takata appoints Paul O'Brien as vice president of ethics and compliance

* Takata Corp says its U.S. Subsidiary TK Holdings has appointed Paul O'Brien as vice president of ethics and compliance

* Takata - Paul O'Brien served at the U.S. DOJ, most recently as deputy assistant ag in criminal division Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐