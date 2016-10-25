版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 10月 26日 星期三 05:33 BJT

BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp reports Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share

Oct 25 Sunshine Bancorp Inc :

* Sunshine Bancorp, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sunshine Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $4.3 million compared to $3.8 million for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐