BRIEF-Sunshine Bancorp reports Q3 earnings of $0.05 per share

Oct 25 Sunshine Bancorp Inc :

* Sunshine Bancorp, Inc. Reports third quarter 2016 financial results

* Sunshine Bancorp Inc - net interest income for three months ended september 30, 2016 was $4.3 million compared to $3.8 million for Q3 of 2015

* Qtrly earnings per share $0.05