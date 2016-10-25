BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.27

Oct 25 Acadia Realty Trust :

* Acadia Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 operating results

* Q3 FFO per share $0.27

* Acadia Realty Trust - tightening full year 2016 guidance for FFO per share from previous range of $1.52 to $1.60 to revised range of $1.52 to $1.56

* Acadia Realty Trust - revising its full year earnings per share guidance from a range of $0.99 to $1.07 to a current range of $0.99 to $1.03