BRIEF-Acadia Realty Trust Q3 FFO per share $0.27

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
Oct 25 Acadia Realty Trust :
* Acadia Realty Trust reports third quarter 2016 operating results
* Q3 FFO per share $0.27
* Acadia Realty Trust - tightening full year 2016 guidance for FFO per share from previous range of $1.52 to $1.60 to revised range of $1.52 to $1.56
* Acadia Realty Trust - revising its full year earnings per share guidance from a range of $0.99 to $1.07 to a current range of $0.99 to $1.03 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ;))
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.